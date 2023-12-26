Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,322 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

