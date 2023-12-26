Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
TSE CP opened at C$105.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The stock has a market cap of C$98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4589679 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.50.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
