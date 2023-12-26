Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

TSE CP opened at C$105.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The stock has a market cap of C$98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4589679 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.50.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

