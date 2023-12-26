Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.28 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $7.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.45. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$166.47.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$165.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$168.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$155.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.