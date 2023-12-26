Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $47.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

CPE opened at $33.46 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,032,000 after acquiring an additional 653,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,615,000 after buying an additional 484,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 510.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,493 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

