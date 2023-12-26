Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,594. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $275.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

