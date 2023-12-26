BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.69. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $357.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,038 shares of company stock worth $196,072,370. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

