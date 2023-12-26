BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

