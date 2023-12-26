BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $357.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.83. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $363.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

