BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$31.29 million for the quarter.

