Brokers Set Expectations for Realty Income Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

O has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of O stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

