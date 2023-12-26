Brokers Offer Predictions for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FOLD opened at $13.60 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 889,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 889,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $67,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 907,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,606.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,117. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,924,000 after buying an additional 107,456 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,343,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 429,257 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

