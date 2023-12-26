Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Price Target at $187.91

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th.

NYSE UPS opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

