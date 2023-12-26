Brokerages Set Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Target Price at $23.06

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $884,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,154.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $884,121.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,154.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after buying an additional 685,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -157.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

