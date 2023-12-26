Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $60.43

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,446,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

