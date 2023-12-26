Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Boosted by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $956.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $896.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

