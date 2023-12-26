Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $50,646.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,069.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

