Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

BGX stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

