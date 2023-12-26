BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

