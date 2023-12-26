Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 235 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

