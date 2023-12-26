Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $38.38 on Friday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

