BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

BancFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

