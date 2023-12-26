B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CFG opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

