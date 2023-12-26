B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

