B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 237,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

