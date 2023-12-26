B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

WEC opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.