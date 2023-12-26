B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

