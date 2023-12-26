B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

