B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $562.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.44 and its 200 day moving average is $514.27.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.14.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

