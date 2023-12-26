B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 4,026 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.2% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.