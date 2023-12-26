B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

