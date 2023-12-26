B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

