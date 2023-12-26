B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 10.7% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 259,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 408.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 190,606 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

NWL opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

