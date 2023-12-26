B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,712 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

