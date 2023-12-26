B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $47,603,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $9,980,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $5,536,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,852,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,967,000.

GJUN stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.52. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $31.75.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

