B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $144,098,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NOW opened at $697.55 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $643.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

