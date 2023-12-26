B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $352,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

