B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

