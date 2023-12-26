B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

