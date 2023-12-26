B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

CWST opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.56, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.