B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.21 and a 200-day moving average of $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

