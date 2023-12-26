B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

