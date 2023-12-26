B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 76,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 105,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

