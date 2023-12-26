B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 2,732 Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,254,000. WJ Interests LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 799,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,003 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS TYA opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.1088 dividend. This is a positive change from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.