Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $73.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.60.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $62.56 on Friday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $68.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -250.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Axonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

