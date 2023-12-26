Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.