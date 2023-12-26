Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,147 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,743. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

