Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 657 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Rocket Companies: A stock that traders are rushing to buy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Zillow is the stock to show you the new homes Buffett just bet on
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Will these 3 heavily shorted stocks keep squeezing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.