AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Increased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,608.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,607.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,540.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.