Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

