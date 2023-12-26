Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.